HSBC completes US$1 billion share buyback program

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HSBC issues €3.75 bln senior unsecured notes
23-09-2026 10:20 HKT
Hong Kong lenders stay put following an interest rate hike by US Fed
17-09-2026 14:56 HKT
Residents report credit card fraud during new iPhone pre-order rush
13-09-2026 15:49 HKT
HSBC's first female CFO Pam Kaur to step down in 2027
10-09-2026 19:53 HKT
The 11th Silver Bond draws record applications in both number and value
04-09-2026 18:06 HKT
Citi, HSBC, StanChart, and others back Ant International's forex AI model
20-08-2026 11:59 HKT
HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
12-08-2026 19:38 HKT
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
28-09-2026 03:01 HKT