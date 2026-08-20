logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Citi, HSBC, StanChart, and others back Ant International's forex AI model

FINANCE
20 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Ant International launched an upgraded version of its artificial intelligence model on Thursday, signing up major global banks as financial institutions accelerate the adoption of specialized AI to manage liquidity risks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Singapore-based fintech giant rolled out its Falcon Time-Series Transformer Model 2.0 and has partnered with six large banks including Citi, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, and Barclays, according to Kelvin Li, the firm's general manager of platform tech.

The launch comes amid an accelerating global race among financial institutions to embed AI into their core operations.

Li said the model specializes in financial scenarios and has an edge over general-purpose large models, which have "yet to achieve a universal breakthrough in the financial sector."

"Precise forecasting can slash foreign exchange hedging and allocation costs by over 60 percent," Li said.

Ant International, an overseas affiliate of the Jack Ma-founded Chinese fintech firm Ant Group, raised US$1.2 billion last month in its latest equity fundraising as it seeks to expand.

Reuters

Ant InternationalAICitiHSBCDeutsche BankStandard CharteredBarclays

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Signage is seen outside of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS
US CFTC seeks comments on compute derivatives amid growing AI demand
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The logo of online video service operator Kuaishou Technology is seen at a trade conference in China. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)
Kuaishou's profit down 32pc in H1 as AI investment weighs
FINANCE
18 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX sees new high in H1 and quarterly growth as AI boom fuels IPO frenzy, LME storage surge
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP The photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows employees walking out of Chinese technology company Huawei's European-themed data center in Guian New Area in Guiyang, in southwestern China's Guizhou Province.
China goes rural with data centres in quest to power AI
CHINA
23 hours ago
A dealer works near a screen showing South Korea benchmark KOSPI stocks index in a foreign exchange dealing room at the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on August 13, 2026. AFP
South Korean shares fall as rising bond yields and Middle East uncertainty hit chip stocks
FINANCE
19-08-2026 10:56 HKT
A Pony.ai Robotaxi is displayed at the booth in Shanghai, China April 24, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's Pony.ai plans to deploy more than 4,000 robotaxis abroad
FINANCE
18-08-2026 20:41 HKT
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic revenue run rate hits US$65 billion, source says
INNOVATION
18-08-2026 10:16 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS
European Central Bank blog post forecasts an AI market correction
FINANCE
17-08-2026 22:18 HKT
Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial, react outside the Nasdaq building after ringing the opening bell to celebrate the closing of $1.5 billion offering and adoption of its WLFI Treasury Strategy at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., August 13, 2025. REUTERS
Trump crypto firm backs venture offering AI from restricted Chinese companies
FINANCE
17-08-2026 21:38 HKT
Govt task force rolling out 30 AI projects to streamline public services 
NEWS
17-08-2026 19:18 HKT
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
10 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.