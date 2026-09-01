China leads global tech exports, triple boost from AI, robotics, and biotech: HSBC

Robotics, artificial intelligence, and innovative medicines have emerged as new trends in China’s exports as the country leads global innovation and technology, said David Liao Yi-chien, co-chief executive, Asia and Middle East, HSBC.

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“China’s AI infrastructure supply chain is set to create fresh growth opportunities for global businesses and investors,” Liao said.

At the 13th China Conference in Shenzhen, which HSBC hosted this week, he highlighted that mainland China and Hong Kong together accounted for 30 percent of global AI-related exports by value in the first quarter, according to HSBC Global Investment Research.

Global AI investment is expected to remain strong over the next few years, Liao added, and China will continue to lead global AI exports in Asian markets, with Chinese models representing over 80 percent of token usage among the world’s top nine models.

Meanwhile, he said the increasing global demand for token-based services is expected to become a new growth driver for China’s digital services trade.

Liao noted that Shenzhen, being one of China’s most dynamic innovation hubs, will host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November, offering vast market potential, innovation momentum, and opportunities for companies to explore collaboration across new economic sectors, including advanced manufacturing, biotechnology and the internet.

He remarked that as the largest international bank in China, HSBC will help clients access the Chinese market and support companies in China as they expand into overseas markets.

