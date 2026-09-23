HSBC issues €3.75 bln senior unsecured notes

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Hong Kong lenders stay put following an interest rate hike by US Fed
17-09-2026 14:56 HKT
Residents report credit card fraud during new iPhone pre-order rush
13-09-2026 15:49 HKT
ECB raises interest rates to fight off inflation jump
10-09-2026 20:21 HKT
HSBC's first female CFO Pam Kaur to step down in 2027
10-09-2026 19:53 HKT
The 11th Silver Bond draws record applications in both number and value
04-09-2026 18:06 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT