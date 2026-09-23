HSBC issues €3.75 bln senior unsecured notes

HSBC (0005) announced on Wednesday the issuance of three euro-denominated senior unsecured note series under its debt issuance programme, totaling €3.75 billion (HK$33.63 billion).

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The deal comprises €1 billion floating rate notes maturing in 2030, €1.25 billion fixed to floating rate notes with a 4.431 percent coupon due in 2032, as well as €1.5 billion fixed to floating rate notes with a 4.777 percent coupon due in 2037.

The notes have been listed on the official list of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, the lender said.