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FINANCE

HSBC issues €3.75 bln senior unsecured notes

FINANCE
28 mins ago
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Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS
Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS

HSBC (0005) announced on Wednesday the issuance of three euro-denominated senior unsecured note series under its debt issuance programme, totaling €3.75 billion (HK$33.63 billion).

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The deal comprises €1 billion floating rate notes maturing in 2030, €1.25 billion fixed to floating rate notes with a 4.431 percent coupon due in 2032, as well as €1.5 billion fixed to floating rate notes with a 4.777 percent coupon due in 2037.

The notes have been listed on the official list of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, the lender said.

HSBCnoteeuro

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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