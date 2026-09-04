The 11th Silver Bond draws record applications in both number and value

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BOC Hong Kong's H1 profit up 7 percent, declares special dividend
28-08-2026 17:32 HKT
Citi, HSBC, StanChart, and others back Ant International's forex AI model
20-08-2026 11:59 HKT
HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
12-08-2026 19:38 HKT
Hong Kong unveils 11th Silver Bond with 4.25pc interest rate floor
06-08-2026 17:39 HKT
HSBC expected to post a 50pc growth in Q2 pre-tax profit
02-08-2026 19:18 HKT
HSBC to sell A$36 billion Australian loan portfolio to Blackstone
31-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
03-09-2026 17:07 HKT
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
03-09-2026 19:26 HKT