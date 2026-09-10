HSBC's first female CFO Pam Kaur to step down in 2027

HSBC (0005) chief financial officer Pam Kaur plans to step down in 2027, the latest high-profile executive departure at the Asia-focused lender.

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Kaur will not stand for re-election as a director at the lender's 2027 annual general meeting, the bank said on Thursday.

HSBC said its board has started to look for a successor, and will consider "both internal and external candidates".

Her planned exit puts leadership stability back under scrutiny. In December, HSBC unexpectedly named interim chair Brendan Nelson to the permanent role after a drawn-out, seven-month search.

Kaur's official retirement date as Group CFO would be confirmed in due course but would be no later than the company's 2027 AGM, which is usually in May, according to the bank.

Pam Kaur was the bank's first female finance chief in its over 160-year history.

Since her appointment in October 2024, Kaur has been widely regarded as the top aide to HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery as he leads a global overhaul. The restructuring splits the bank's footprint into East and West regional divisions, driven by market exits and deep cost cuts to streamline operations.

After stepping down from the full-time role of Group CFO and executive director, Kaur will take on an advisory role to support Group CEO Georges Elhedery on ongoing strategic projects, the bank said.

Last month, HSBC's global chief executive for the insurance business Edward Moncreiffe left the bank after two decades at the banking group.

Recent high-profile exits include former head of banking for Europe and the Americas Gerry Keefe, who resigned in April, and its cash equities trading heads, James Grafton and Steve Jobber, who left in February.

The bank's former US banking chief Lisa McGeough departed last September.

Reuters