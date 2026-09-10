logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSBC's first female CFO Pam Kaur to step down in 2027

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Pam Kaur. HSBC
Pam Kaur. HSBC

HSBC (0005) chief financial officer Pam Kaur plans to step down in 2027, the latest high-profile executive departure at the Asia-focused lender.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Kaur will not stand for re-election as a director at the lender's 2027 annual general meeting, the bank said on Thursday.

HSBC said its board has started to look for a successor, and will consider "both internal and external candidates".

Her planned exit puts leadership stability back under scrutiny. In December, HSBC unexpectedly named interim chair Brendan Nelson to the permanent role after a drawn-out, seven-month search.

Kaur's official retirement date as Group CFO would be confirmed in due course but would be no later than the company's 2027 AGM, which is usually in May, according to the bank.

Pam Kaur was the bank's first female finance chief in its over 160-year history.

Since her appointment in October 2024, Kaur has been widely regarded as the top aide to HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery as he leads a global overhaul. The restructuring splits the bank's footprint into East and West regional divisions, driven by market exits and deep cost cuts to streamline operations.

After stepping down from the full-time role of Group CFO and executive director, Kaur will take on an advisory role to support Group CEO Georges Elhedery on ongoing strategic projects, the bank said.

Last month, HSBC's global chief executive for the insurance business Edward Moncreiffe left the bank after two decades at the banking group.

Recent high-profile exits include former head of banking for Europe and the Americas Gerry Keefe, who resigned in April, and its cash equities trading heads, James Grafton and Steve Jobber, who left in February.

The bank's former US banking chief Lisa McGeough departed last September.

Reuters

HSBCCFOPam Kaur

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The 11th Silver Bond draws record applications in both number and value
FINANCE
04-09-2026 18:06 HKT
David Liao gives a welcome address at the HSBC 13th Annual China Conference in Shenzhen. HSBC
China leads global tech exports, triple boost from AI, robotics, and biotech: HSBC
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:24 HKT
Georges Elhedery
HSBC pays US$67.5 mln in severance in 2025 to lay off 134 senior bankers, FT reports
FINANCE
21-08-2026 22:02 HKT
Citi, HSBC, StanChart, and others back Ant International's forex AI model
FINANCE
20-08-2026 11:59 HKT
Edward Moncreiffe
HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
FINANCE
12-08-2026 19:38 HKT
David Liao.
Hong Kong is a treasure trove of international wealth, HSBC co-chief executive David Liao says
FINANCE
11-08-2026 16:21 HKT
Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC sets US$1 billion buyback after profit beat on boost from rates and wealth
FINANCE
04-08-2026 14:20 HKT
HSBC.
HSBC expected to post a 50pc growth in Q2 pre-tax profit
FINANCE
02-08-2026 19:18 HKT
HSBC to sell A$36 billion Australian loan portfolio to Blackstone
FINANCE
31-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Logos of HSBC and Standard Chartered banks are seen at their headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2017. REUTERS
HSBC, BOCHK, and StanChart HK keep prime rate unchanged
FINANCE
30-07-2026 16:19 HKT
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
16 hours ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.