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NEWS

Residents report credit card fraud during new iPhone pre-order rush

NEWS
49 mins ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

Multiple residents suspect their credit cards have been fraudulently used to purchase new iPhones, with unauthorized transactions spanning HSBC, Hang Seng Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

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Following the opening of pre-orders for Apple’s latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at 8pm on Saturday (Sep 12), several victims took to social media to report cumulative losses exceeding HK$60,000.

In response to inquiries, HSBC said it is aware of the online discussions and reminded customers to freeze their cards via the HSBC HK App or by calling the customer service hotline upon detecting unauthorized transactions. It will also launch investigations for affected cardholders and, where applicable, initiate chargeback procedures in accordance with credit card scheme rules. 

HSBC added that while 3-D Secure (3DS) technology enhances security, its implementation is ultimately determined by individual merchants.

Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said the incident may have occurred because Apple waived SMS one-time passwords or in-app authentications for select transactions to ensure smooth traffic flow during the surge.

Fong suggested that scammers took advantage of these relaxed security protocols during the pre-order rush to execute real-time transactions using credit card credentials previously acquired through phishing websites or illegal channels.

He reminded members of the public to avoid entering sensitive credit card information on unfamiliar websites or clicking links from unverified sources. He also cautioned against authorizing third parties to purchase products or services on their behalf.

HSBCApple

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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