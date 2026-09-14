ByteDance signs US$29.6 billion loan with over 20 banks, including ICBC and HSBC

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Residents report credit card fraud during new iPhone pre-order rush
13-09-2026 15:49 HKT
HSBC's first female CFO Pam Kaur to step down in 2027
10-09-2026 19:53 HKT
ByteDance secures US$29.6 billion loan in AI push, sources say
04-09-2026 21:26 HKT
The 11th Silver Bond draws record applications in both number and value
04-09-2026 18:06 HKT
ByteDance gets US$30 billion loan, Bloomberg News reports
03-09-2026 11:07 HKT
HK government logs $19.6 billion deficit in April to July period
31-08-2026 20:45 HKT