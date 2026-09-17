CSOP Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index ETF debuts on HK bourse

CSOP Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index Exchange-Traded Fund (3499) debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday, with Samsung Electronics, TSMC and SK Hynix as its top three weighted constituents.

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As of 16 September, Samsung Electronics, TSMC and SK Hynix occupied the index’s largest weightings, at 20.3 percent, 18.9 percent and 16.7 percent respectively. Other major constituents included MediaTek, Hitachi and Tokyo Electron.

The fund seeks to deliver returns, before fees and expenses, that closely track the Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index — where "Bottleneck" refers to firms in critical segments of the AI infrastructure supply chain — offering investors exposure to leading Asia-Pacific players in this space, with primary investments in stocks listed in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

The ETF is well balanced across Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, with geographic exposure of around 43 percent, 37 percent and 20 percent respectively, according to CSOP.

The ETF closed 0.2 percent higher at HK$7.86 on Thursday.

Frank Feng