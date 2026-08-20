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FINANCE

Prudential Health India marks Prudential’s entry into India's insurance market

FINANCE
32 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London, Britain March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London, Britain March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Prudential (2378) and HCL Group announced on Thursday the commencement of their joint venture, Prudential Health India, as Prudential enters India’s health insurance market by establishing a dedicated health insurance division.

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Prudential Health India has over 12,000 hospitals. Its omnichannel model combines personal advice through its agency network with an AI-enabled direct-to-consumer platform, allowing customers to select coverage, manage policies, and get support when needed.

Prudential highlighted India’s fast-growing market, where gross written health insurance premiums are approximately US$16 billion (HK$124.8 billion) in the full year 2026. India has also recorded rising disposable incomes and increased awareness of the importance of health and protection, making it a favorable demographic for Prudential to expand its business.

In May, Prudential announced plans to acquire a 75 percent stake in Bharti Life, complementing its joint ventures in life insurance and asset management.

Naveen Tahilyani, Prudential’s regional chief executive for Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Africa, and group agency and health, said that by combining Prudential’s insurance and health strengths with HCL Group’s tech and healthcare expertise, Indian families can confidently navigate their healthcare journey.

Amit Dave, managing director and chief executive designate of Prudential Health India, said the establishment can support the Indian’s government’s vision of “Insurance for All by 2047”, going beyond the traditional role of an insurer and being there for customers at every stage of their health journey.

Shikhar Malhotra, executive director of Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Private, said HCL’s partnership with Prudential can offer tech-driven, customer-centric health insurance, which makes protection simpler, more accessible, and inclusive for Indians.

Prudential Health IndiaPrudentialHCL GroupIndiaHong Konginsurancehealthtechnology

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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