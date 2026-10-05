Tinci Materials eyes US$400m to US$500m in HK listing

Chinese fine chemicals maker Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology aims to raise between US$400 million (HK$3.12 billion) and US$500 million in Hong Kong's listing, according to International Financial Review, a target lower than the previously reported range of US$500 million to US$700 million.

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The Shenzhen-listed firm began sounding out investor interest in the share sale, the report said, after it cleared its listing hearing.

Earlier, Tinci Materials got the nod from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, planning to issue no more than 410 million H shares and list on the main board of Hong Kong's market.

The materials company specializes in new energy materials and advanced materials, primarily providing comprehensive lithium-ion battery materials as well as daily chemicals and specialty chemicals solutions, according to the prospectus.

For the first six months, the company's net profit surged 974.4 percent year-on-year to 2.85 billion yuan (HK$3.34 billion), while revenue jumped 109.3 percent to 14.7 billion yuan during the period.

Its Shenzhen-listed shares have dropped 35 percent so far this year.

Net proceeds from the listing will be mainly used for supporting its global business development, including the lithium-ion battery materials project in Morocco, and for upstream resource investments globally, the firm said.

JP Morgan, CITIC Securities, and GF Capital are joint sponsors.