Hong Kong has 19 LME-approved warehouses with storage exceeding 36,000 tons: Hui

There are a total of 19 London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses in Hong Kong with storage exceeding 36,000 tons, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu.

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Hong Kong needs professionals in warehousing and logistics management in addition to financial trading talent, Hui said at a LegCo meeting on Monday.

He will travel to Italy this week to attend the Global Precious Metals Conference 2026—marking the first time a SAR government official will attend—which reflects market support for Hong Kong's development roadmap for precious metals, Hui said.

Commodities cover a broad spectrum, and the initial phase focuses on precious metals because of their strong financial attributes, which align with Hong Kong’s DNA as an international financial center, Hui said.

He expressed the ambition to build out the entire value chain for precious metals and commodities markets, noting that global market participants have shown strong interest in and recognition of Hong Kong's relevant plans.

He added that the next step would be to explore areas such as other metals and energy, noting that specific operational models would require further study based on the characteristics of different products and market supply and demand.