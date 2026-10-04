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FINANCE

HK deepens MidEast, Global South cooperation beyond capital flows, Paul Chan says

FINANCE
3 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Paul Chan met the representative of Al Asmakh Group Holding, a Qatari business conglomerate operating across real estate, hospitality, travel and tourism, and facilities management in Doha, Qatar. ISD
Paul Chan met the representative of Al Asmakh Group Holding, a Qatari business conglomerate operating across real estate, hospitality, travel and tourism, and facilities management in Doha, Qatar. ISD

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said cooperation between the nation and Hong Kong with the Middle East and the Global South is accelerating from two-way flows of capital and talent towards broader collaboration on innovation, technology, and industrial projects, and even deeper sharing of institutional development experience.

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Chan said in his weekly blog post that some Middle Eastern funds have stepped up their participation in Hong Kong initial public offerings over the past year and hope to invest more into the city, noting that the two regions share a common direction in innovation and technology development.

Some local family businesses are also expanding their investment portfolios from domestic real estate into technology, logistics, and capital markets, seeking more diversified and longer-term allocation of capital and business, he added.

Chan noted the use of "Finance+" to connect with the real economy and open international cooperation, citing large asset management institutions in these regions setting up Hong Kong offices and dual-listed exchange-traded products in sectors such as energy storage, data centers, e-commerce logistics, and aviation.

In his recent trip to Doha, Qatar, Chan highlighted that many developing economies need digital infrastructure urgently, but that financial support alone is not enough, planning and execution across the full project cycle are also essential, and they can reference Hong Kong’s experience in this area.

Meanwhile, Chan said US Treasury yields at a 24-year high are weighing on Hong Kong stocks, but short-term volatility has not hindered global asset reallocation and the reshaping of supply and production chains.

He noted that for the first nine months of this year, average daily turnover in Hong Kong stocks reached HK$272.9 billion, up 6.4 percent year on year. The IPO market also raised over HK$388 billion by attracting 116 companies to list in Hong Kong during the period.
 

Paul ChanHong KongMiddle EastGlobal South

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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