logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Gaw Capital Real Estate Private Debt OFC files preliminary prospectus for HK IPO

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Gaw Capital Real Estate Private Debt OFC filed a preliminary prospectus on October 2 as the first real estate private debt fund seeking to list on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The fund said that by seeking a listing, it can offer eligible retail investors the opportunity to participate in an institutional-grade asset class that was previously available mainly to professional or institutional investors through unlisted, closed-end private companies. The fund is a closed-end fund, and shareholders may not request redemption of their shares.

According to the investment policy of Gaw Capital, real estate asset classes include residential, commercial excluding retail, infrastructure excluding data centers, and data centers, among others. It invests through preferential debt, subordinated debt, single-portfolio financing debt, repurchase plans, preferred shares, and private mortgage-backed securities.

The fund noted that the investment manager is currently identifying, evaluating, executing, monitoring, and exiting private loans secured by real estate assets and projects for other funds across multiple regions and countries, including but not limited to Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Middle East.

The fund said the investment manager has identified potential short-term investment projects that comply with the investment policy and has proposed a hypothetical portfolio of nearly HK$2.29 billion, with assets distributed across Hong Kong, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, and hotel properties in the Maldives.
 

Gaw Capital Real Estate Private Debt OFCHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Paul Chan met the representative of Al Asmakh Group Holding, a Qatari business conglomerate operating across real estate, hospitality, travel and tourism, and facilities management in Doha, Qatar. ISD
HK deepens MidEast, Global South cooperation beyond capital flows, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HK’s retail sales rise 5.6 percent in August, growing for 16th consecutive month
FINANCE
02-10-2026 17:46 HKT
HSI misses 24,000 points at market close, financial sector suffers
FINANCE
02-10-2026 16:34 HKT
HSI tumbles over 600 points by midday after morning sell-off
FINANCE
02-10-2026 12:15 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic plans mega IPO before Thanksgiving, roadshow on November 9
INNOVATION
02-10-2026 11:59 HKT
Hang Seng slumps 513 points to open fourth quarter as tech, financials retreat
FINANCE
02-10-2026 10:10 HKT
Hong Kong and Malaysia unveils simplified dual IPO listing framework
FINANCE
30-09-2026 21:34 HKT
Hong Kong August mortgage loan approvals drop 28.2 percent
PROPERTY
30-09-2026 17:41 HKT
Hong Kong posts $19 million deficit for the first five months ended in August
FINANCE
30-09-2026 17:29 HKT
Carmen Chu, center.
Seven IP financing sandbox loans approved as HK moves to expand program
FINANCE
30-09-2026 17:03 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Led by the Dean and professors of the Faculty of Medicine, the new cohort of HKU medical students entered the hall to participate in the White Coat Ceremony.
Over 330 medical freshmen don white coats at University of Hong Kong ceremony
NEWS
03-10-2026 21:06 HKT
HK claims inaugural FIFA ASEAN Challenge Cup with historic win at Kai Tak Stadium
NEWS
03-10-2026 20:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.