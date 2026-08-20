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AIA’s H1 2026 net profit rises 69 percent to US$4.29 bln, declares 53.9 HK cents interim dividend

FINANCE
36 mins ago
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AIA Group logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of an electronic display showing the same logo in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS
AIA Group logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of an electronic display showing the same logo in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS

Hong Kong multinational insurance and finance company AIA (1299) saw its net profit for the first half of 2026 surge 69 percent year on year to US$4.29 billion (HK$33.46 billion).

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The company declared an interim dividend of 53.9 HK cents per share, up 10 percent from the same period last year. US$3.6 billion was returned to shareholders in the first half through dividends and share buybacks.

Value of new business increased 10 percent overall to US$3.21 billion and 14 percent excluding Thailand. As value of new business margin grew 57.1 percent and annualized new premiums increased 12 percent to US$5.66 billion, AIA said these demonstrated its growing scale while maintaining attractive new business.

Its business in Hong Kong remains the largest contributor to the company’s growth, with value of new business growing 10 percent to US$1.17 billion, reflecting deeper engagement with its existing customers as well as growing contribution from new Hong Kong residents and continued demand from mainland visitors. Value of new business margin grew 6.2 percentage points to 72 percent.

In the mainland, value of new business surged 20 percent to US$937 billion. Annualized new premium rose 30 percent, partially offset by a 4.5 percentage point reduction in value of new business margin to 54.1 percent

Overall annualized new premium increased 12 percent to US$5.66 billion. AIA recorded a new high in annualized operating return on embedded value of 18 percent, up from 15.8 percent in full year 2025.

Operating profit after tax rose 13 percent to US$4.16 billion, and AIA expects to exceed its operating profit after tax per share compound annual growth rate target of 9-11 percent from 2023 to 2026.
 

AIA2026first halfnet profit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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