logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall Street opens higher as bond yields retreat and investors assess corporate updates

FINANCE
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, recovering from a technology-driven slump in the previous session, as government bond yields retreated from multi-decade highs and as investors assessed a slew of corporate updates.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 120.1 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 53,463.47. The S&P 500 rose 25.0 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 7,716.74, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 104.2 points, or 0.40 percent, to 26,393.889 at the opening bell.

Wall StreetDow Jones Industrial AverageS&P 500Nasdaq Composite

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US stocks open lower as Iran stalemate lifts oil, yields
FINANCE
18-08-2026 21:39 HKT
AFP
Kalshi files for S&P 500 perpetual futures in challenge to traditional exchanges
FINANCE
18-08-2026 20:37 HKT
S&P 500 opens muted amid US-Iran tensions
FINANCE
17-08-2026 21:40 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
Wall St opens mixed as investors weigh Middle East tensions, data
FINANCE
14-08-2026 21:39 HKT
A trader works at his post on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens higher as investors weigh weaker oil, PPI data
FINANCE
13-08-2026 21:55 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data, earnings boost
FINANCE
12-08-2026 21:40 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as investors weigh report of fresh U.S.-Iran peace deal
FINANCE
11-08-2026 21:41 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
Wall St open flat as markets monitor Hormuz situation
FINANCE
10-08-2026 21:40 HKT
A Wall Street plate is seen on a street vendor stall outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS
J.P. Morgan lifts 2026-end target for S&P 500 to 8,000 on AI, earnings strength
FINANCE
10-08-2026 14:17 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
S&P, Nasdaq open higher as surprise payrolls fall quells rate-hike fears
FINANCE
07-08-2026 21:42 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 22:38 HKT
(File photo)
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
NEWS
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.