Wall Street opens higher as bond yields retreat and investors assess corporate updates

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, recovering from a technology-driven slump in the previous session, as government bond yields retreated from multi-decade highs and as investors assessed a slew of corporate updates.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 120.1 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 53,463.47. The S&P 500 rose 25.0 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 7,716.74, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 104.2 points, or 0.40 percent, to 26,393.889 at the opening bell.