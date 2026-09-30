Wall St opens higher as soft inflation data eases rate-hike fears

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, as a softer-than-anticipated inflation reading buoyed hopes that the Federal Reserve might not hike rates as soon as next month.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.9 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 51,424.84. The S&P 500 rose 18.1 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 7,688.99, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 95.3 points, or 0.36 percent, to 26,892.796 at the opening bell.