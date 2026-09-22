Nasdaq leads Wall St higher as investors weigh Mideast developments

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq hitting an intraday record high for the first time since early June, while investors awaited potential talks between the US and Iran that could end their six-month-old conflict.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 253.1 points, or 0.49 percent, at the open to 52,301.92. The S&P 500 rose 6.1 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 7,770.81, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 39.1 points, or 0.14 percent, to 27,161.197 at the opening bell.

The tech-heavy index was last at 27,224 points, surpassing the previous intraday record high of 27,190.21 hit on June 1.

Reuters