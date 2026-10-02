Wall St opens higher as softer payrolls data, lower yields lift sentiment

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Wall St opens higher as soft inflation data eases rate-hike fears
30-09-2026 22:34 HKT
S&P, Nasdaq open higher on oil retreat, tech optimism
29-09-2026 21:42 HKT
Wall St opens lower, driving inflation worries and Treasury yield higher
28-09-2026 21:37 HKT
Wall St opens lower as oil, bond yields mover higher
23-09-2026 21:51 HKT
Nasdaq leads Wall St higher as investors weigh Mideast developments
22-09-2026 21:40 HKT
Wall St opens higher as AI stocks advance, oil slides
21-09-2026 21:39 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as oil prices fall
18-09-2026 22:29 HKT
Wall St opens higher as easing oil prices boost Fed hike relief
17-09-2026 21:41 HKT
Man dies after suspected drowning during Peng Chau swimming race
01-10-2026 14:56 HKT