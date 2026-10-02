Wall St opens higher as softer payrolls data, lower yields lift sentiment

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, as a softer-than-expected jobs report deepened prospects of an unchanged US rate this month, leading to a bigger drop in Treasury yields, while lower oil prices also boosted sentiment.

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At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 340.08 points, or 0.67 percent, to 51,266.64, the S&P 500 gained 68.27 points, or 0.89 percent, to 7,734.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 341.47 points, or 1.27 percent, to 27,216.91 at the opening bell.

Reuters