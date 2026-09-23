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FINANCE

Wall St opens lower as oil, bond yields mover higher

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, pressured by rising crude prices and government bond yields as investors awaited developments from negotiations to end the Middle East conflict ahead of the high-stakes US-China summit.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.3 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 51,771.41. The S&P 500 fell 2.7 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 7,761.94, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.8 points, or 0.11 percent, to 27,213.519 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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