S&P, Nasdaq open higher on oil retreat, tech optimism

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, helped by a pullback in oil prices, while media reports on details of Anthropic’s public offering bolstered sentiment towards technology stocks.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.6 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 51,416.96. The S&P 500 rose 15.9 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 7,699.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 84.22 points, or 0.31 percent, at the opening bell to 26,904.60.

Reuters