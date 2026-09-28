Wall St opens lower, driving inflation worries and Treasury yield higher

Wall Street opened lower on Monday after President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to end the conflict, leading to a spike in crude prices, which revived inflation worries and drove Treasury yields higher.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180.1 points, or 0.35 percent, at the open to 51,648.48. The S&P 500 fell 21.7 points, or 0.28 percent, at the open to 7,721.7, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 133.0 points, or 0.49 percent, to 26,935.762 at the opening bell.

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