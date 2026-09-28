Wall St opens lower, driving inflation worries and Treasury yield higher

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Wall St opens lower as oil, bond yields mover higher
23-09-2026 21:51 HKT
Nasdaq leads Wall St higher as investors weigh Mideast developments
22-09-2026 21:40 HKT
Wall St opens higher as AI stocks advance, oil slides
21-09-2026 21:39 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as oil prices fall
18-09-2026 22:29 HKT
Wall St opens higher as easing oil prices boost Fed hike relief
17-09-2026 21:41 HKT
Wall St tepid at open as oil prices, Treasury yields rise
15-09-2026 21:41 HKT
S&P 500 and Nasdaq open lower as AI jitters hit Nvidia, chipmakers
14-09-2026 21:41 HKT
Wall St opens higher after August inflation report
11-09-2026 21:44 HKT
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
28-09-2026 03:01 HKT