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FINANCE

Wall St opens lower, driving inflation worries and Treasury yield higher

FINANCE
13 hours ago
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Wall Street opened lower on Monday after President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to end the conflict, leading to a spike in crude prices, which revived inflation worries and drove Treasury yields higher.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180.1 points, or 0.35 percent, at the open to 51,648.48. The S&P 500 fell 21.7 points, or 0.28 percent, at the open to 7,721.7, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 133.0 points, or 0.49 percent, to 26,935.762 at the opening bell.

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Wall StreetDow Jones Industrial AverageS&P 500Nasdaq Composite

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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