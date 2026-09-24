Wall St opens lower as oil gains on Mideast uncertainty, eyes on Trump-Xi talks

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Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as simmering Middle East tensions lifted oil prices and Treasury yields, while investors also exercised caution ahead of a keenly watched summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.8 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 51,415.75. The S&P 500 fell 39.0 points, or 0.51 percent, at the open to 7,666.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 201.5 points, or 0.75 percent, to 26,734.508 at the opening bell.
Reuters