Mixed close for Hong Kong stocks as tech selloff weighs, HKEX shines on record results

Hong Kong stocks showed mixed performance, with most tech majors weighed down.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed 15 points higher, or 0.06 percent, to 25,486 points. The full-day market turnover was HK$245 billion.

Tech gauge dropped 1.19 percent to 4,682 points, dragged by chip makers as Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) and SMIC (0981) fell 11.48 percent and 3.76 percent, respectively. Minimax also plummeted 8.34 percent, and Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, dropped 2.97 percent.

Tech heavyweights edged lower. Baidu (9888) declined 10.98 percent, and Lenovo (0992) fell 4.02 percent. Kuaishou (1024) dropped 4.01 percent ahead of the earnings release. Alibaba (9988) dropped 1.97 percent.

Meanwhile, Tencent (0700) rose 1.08 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) increased 4.81 percent.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company (0003) jumped 7.37 percent as the best-performing blue chip, while Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) rose 2.37 percent after another record first half and quarterly revenue and profit growth.

China Unicom (0762) plummeted 12.36 percent as the worst-performing blue chip, extending its early losses after reporting a net profit loss for the first half of 2026. China Resources Beer (0291) fell 4.96 percent after reporting its net profit fell 10.7 percent to 5.17 billion yuan (HK$6.01 billion).

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 95 points, or 2.4 percent, to 3,894 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index dropped 5 percent to 13,890 points.

