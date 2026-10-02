logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng slumps 513 points to open fourth quarter as tech, financials retreat

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong stocks kicked off the fourth quarter sharply lower, with the Hang Seng Index tumbling 513 points as tech heavyweights and bank and insurance shares came under broad selling pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 2.1 percent to 24,099 points, while the tech gauge opened 1.8 percent lower.

HSBC (0005) plunged 5.5 percent, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) lost 1.5 percent. Insurer AIA (1299) dropped 4.2 percent.

Tech heavyweights declined broadly, with Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) opening 2.3 percent and 2.1 percent lower. Baidu (9888) fell 3 percent, while Xiaomi (1810) and JD.com (9618) slipped 2.5 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. Meituan (9618) retreated 2 percent.

JD Health (6618) plunged 6.9 percent as the worst-performing blue chip.

New World Development (0017) advanced 9.92 percent in early trading after opening flat. The company announced on Wednesday night that it would terminate the contract early and return the 11 SKIES project to the Hong Kong Airport Authority on April 1 next year.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong and Malaysia unveils simplified dual IPO listing framework
FINANCE
30-09-2026 21:34 HKT
Hong Kong August mortgage loan approvals drop 28.2 percent
PROPERTY
30-09-2026 17:41 HKT
Hong Kong posts $19 million deficit for the first five months ended in August
FINANCE
30-09-2026 17:29 HKT
Carmen Chu, center.
Seven IP financing sandbox loans approved as HK moves to expand program
FINANCE
30-09-2026 17:03 HKT
Biopharma shares drive HSI up 86 points at market close ahead of National Day holiday
FINANCE
30-09-2026 16:21 HKT
The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS
Singapore-based, HSBC Life exec Luzanne Chong to lead Sun Life HK marketing
FINANCE
30-09-2026 14:42 HKT
Hang Seng Index down 10 points by midday
FINANCE
30-09-2026 12:04 HKT
HK stocks fall on mainland mortgage subsidy, Saudi pipeline restart
FINANCE
30-09-2026 10:13 HKT
Hong Kong launches largest digital green bond worth $20 billion
FINANCE
29-09-2026 21:58 HKT
Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing
Chinese PCB maker Dongshan Precision to raise up to US$3b from HK IPO: Bloomberg
FINANCE
29-09-2026 17:03 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Man dies after suspected drowning during Peng Chau swimming race
NEWS
21 hours ago
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.