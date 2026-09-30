Biopharma shares drive HSI up 86 points at market close ahead of National Day holiday

Hang Seng Index closed 89 points higher ahead of the National Day holiday, boosted by biopharmaceutical stocks.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased 0.37 percent to 24,613 points, delivering a full-day market turnover of HK$187 billion.

Tech gauge inched up 0.1 percent to 4,253 points. Z.AI (2513) and its rival Minimax (0100) topped the TECH index by rising 4.31 percent and 3.65 percent, respectively.

Geely Auto (0175), Lenovo (0992), and BYD Electronics (0285) closed down 2.87 percent, 2.65 percent, and 1.63 percent, respectively, among the tech heavyweights. Tencent (0700) slipped 0.23 percent, and Alibaba (9988) rose slightly by 0.38 percent. Kuaishou (1024) and Baidu (9888) also gained 2.31 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

CSPC Pharmaceuticals (1093) advanced 6 percent as the best-performing blue chip. Other biopharmaceutical shares also gained significantly, with Hansoh Pharmaceutical (3692) increasing 5 percent, and Wuxi Biologics (2269) and Wuxi AppTec (2359) rising 5 percent and 4.77 percent.

Gold shares Laopu Gold (6181) and Chow Tai Fook (1929) increased 2 percent and 1.76 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 11 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,842 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index slid 0.11 percent to 12,887 points.