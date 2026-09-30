Singapore-based, HSBC Life exec Luzanne Chong to lead Sun Life HK marketing

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Sun Life Hong Kong appointed Singapore-based Luzanne Chong as its new chief client and marketing officer, enhancing retirement readiness through the eMPF business and strengthening client propositions such as China market visitors and high-net-worth individuals.
Chong will also be responsible in managing brand and marketing, communications, customer propositions and experience, digital services and lead generation, as well as driving business growth, raising financial literacy awareness, and more.
Before joining Sun Life Hong Kong, Chong led HSBC Life Singapore as chief commercial officer in commercialization, strategic planning, marketing, brand, customer experience, digital and data initiatives for the insurer.
Her experience in insurance can also chase back to her various senior marketing roles at Prudential Assurance Company Singapore and FWD Insurance.