logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong and Malaysia unveils simplified dual IPO listing framework

FINANCE
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Securities and Futures Commission and Securities Commission Malaysia on Wednesday unveiled simplified regulatory procedures to facilitate simultaneous listings in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Single Submission Arrangement operationalizes the simplified dual initial public offering listing framework under the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two regulators on July 23.

Applicants seeking a primary listing on either the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Main Board or Bursa Malaysia's MAIN Market, plus a simultaneous secondary listing on the other, need only submit a single listing application and document.

This approach is expected to reduce regulatory duplication and compliance costs at the IPO application stage.

Key features of the simplified dual listing framework include:

  • Single Listing Document: Applicants may rely on one listing document to meet the statutory and listing requirements of both markets.
  • Single Application Submission: Applicants seeking a simultaneous dual listing in Hong Kong and Malaysia may submit a listing application through a centralised, coordinated submission, removing the burden of separate submissions in both markets.
  • Dedicated Dual-Listing Review Teams: Both regulators have established dedicated teams and communication channels to serve as direct contact points for applicants and their advisers. This ensures coordinated regulatory oversight, active case management and seamless cross-agency handling throughout the listing process.
  • Coordinated Regulatory Review: The SFC, SEHK and SC have established coordinated review processes to align timelines, minimising duplication and streamlining queries to applicants.

"By establishing a clear, accessible pathway and harmonised regulatory processes, we enable businesses in both markets to reach more diverse international investors and deeper pools of capital, while preserving robust investor protection," said Julia Leung, Chief Executive Officer of the SFC.

“Connecting Malaysia with Hong Kong, the world’s third largest global financial centre, will further strengthen the attractiveness of both markets as investment destinations,” said SC Chairman Dato' Mohammad Faiz Azmi.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s (0388) head of listing Katherine Ng also welcomes the simplified dual IPO listing framework. She said by providing a more streamlined and coordinated pathway for dual-listing applicants, the framework will broaden companies’ access to capital and investors across both markets.
 

Hong KongMalaysiadual IPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong August mortgage loan approvals drop 28.2 percent
PROPERTY
4 hours ago
Hong Kong posts $19 million deficit for the first five months ended in August
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Carmen Chu, center.
Seven IP financing sandbox loans approved as HK moves to expand program
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Biopharma shares drive HSI up 86 points at market close ahead of National Day holiday
FINANCE
6 hours ago
The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS
Singapore-based, HSBC Life exec Luzanne Chong to lead Sun Life HK marketing
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Hang Seng Index down 10 points by midday
FINANCE
10 hours ago
HK stocks fall on mainland mortgage subsidy, Saudi pipeline restart
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Hong Kong launches largest digital green bond worth $20 billion
FINANCE
29-09-2026 21:58 HKT
Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing
Chinese PCB maker Dongshan Precision to raise up to US$3b from HK IPO: Bloomberg
FINANCE
29-09-2026 17:03 HKT
Chinese EVs and tech heavyweights drag HSI down 118 points at market close
FINANCE
29-09-2026 16:39 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.