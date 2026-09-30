Hong Kong and Malaysia unveils simplified dual IPO listing framework

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The Securities and Futures Commission and Securities Commission Malaysia on Wednesday unveiled simplified regulatory procedures to facilitate simultaneous listings in Hong Kong and Malaysia.
The Single Submission Arrangement operationalizes the simplified dual initial public offering listing framework under the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two regulators on July 23.
Applicants seeking a primary listing on either the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Main Board or Bursa Malaysia's MAIN Market, plus a simultaneous secondary listing on the other, need only submit a single listing application and document.
This approach is expected to reduce regulatory duplication and compliance costs at the IPO application stage.
Key features of the simplified dual listing framework include:
"By establishing a clear, accessible pathway and harmonised regulatory processes, we enable businesses in both markets to reach more diverse international investors and deeper pools of capital, while preserving robust investor protection," said Julia Leung, Chief Executive Officer of the SFC.
“Connecting Malaysia with Hong Kong, the world’s third largest global financial centre, will further strengthen the attractiveness of both markets as investment destinations,” said SC Chairman Dato' Mohammad Faiz Azmi.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s (0388) head of listing Katherine Ng also welcomes the simplified dual IPO listing framework. She said by providing a more streamlined and coordinated pathway for dual-listing applicants, the framework will broaden companies’ access to capital and investors across both markets.