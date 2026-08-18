HSI closes higher after early sell-offs, Xiaomi and Baidu tick up modestly ahead of interim reports

Hang Seng Index gained a bit higher by rising 17 points after dropping as much as 200 points in early trading on Tuesday, with mixed performances in tech majors, biopharmaceutical companies and oil majors leading the gain.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 17 points, or 0.07 percent, to 25,471 points, bringing the full-day market turnover to HK$255 billion.

Tech gauge slipped 0.9 percent to 4,739 points.

Among the tech heavyweights, Alibaba (9988) rose 3.68 percent. Xiaomi (1810) and Baidu (9888) rose slightly, by 1.16 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, ahead of their interim results announcements on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lenovo (0992) dropped 5.09 percent as the worst-performing blue chip. Meituan (3690) and Kuaishou (1024) fell 2.4 percent and 1.75 percent, respectively. JD.com (9618) fell 1.77 percent, and Tencent slipped 0.9 percent.

Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, and Minimax (0100) fell 13.3 percent and 4.49 percent, respectively.

Chipmakers SMIC (0981) gained slightly by 0.93 percent, but Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) dropped 7.86 percent.

Shares of biopharmaceuticals shone on market close. WuXi Biologics (2269) rose 5.24 percent as the best-performing blue chip. BeOne Medicines (6160) increased 3.18 percent, and WuXi AppTec (2359) was up 1.18 percent. Innovent Biologics (1801) rose 1.36 percent.

Oil majors PetroChina (0857) and CNOOC (0883) rose 2.51 percent and 2.09 percent, respectively.

In the property sector, China Overseas (0688) rose 3.5 percent, while Wharf Real Estate International Corporation (1997) fell 1.66 percent.

Laopu Gold (6181) dropped 2.28 percent after gaining in early trading. Insurance companies China Life Insurance (2628) and Ping An (2318) extended their losses, falling 3.93 percent and 1.64 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.19 percent to 3,990 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 0.56 percent to 14,622 points.

