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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks edge lower by midday, with insurance companies dragging

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong stocks edged lower by midday break on Tuesday, with insurance stocks slumping.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 165 points, or 0.65 percent, to 25,287, with the half-day market turnover reaching HK$136 billion.

Tech gauge fell 1.99 percent to 4,686 points. Alibaba (9988) and Baidu (9888) rose 1.72 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. But Kuaishou (1024) and Lenovo (0992) dropped 3.79 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, dropped 16.63 percent, and Minimax (0100) fell 12.22 percent.

Insurance companies broadly dragged lower, with China Life Insurance Company (2628) falling 4.72 percent, the worst-performing blue chip. Ping An Insurance (2318) and AIA (1299) declined 2.37 percent and 2.32 percent, respectively.

WuXi Biologics (2269) rose 5.03 percent as the best-performing blue chip.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 15 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,966 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 1.09 percent to 14,543 points.

 

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechSSESZSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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