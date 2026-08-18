Hong Kong stocks open muted, HSI dropped 84 points

Hong Kong stocks opened muted on Tuesday, Hang Seng Index opened 84 points lower.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 84 points, or 0.33 percent, to 25,368 points.

Tech gauge slipped 0.28 percent to 4,768 points.

Laopu Gold (6181) rose 1.82 percent as the best-performing blue chip. Chow Tai Fook only rose 0.08 percent.

Tech majors mostly opened flat, with Xiaomi dropping 1.47 percent. Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) fell 0.49 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively. NetEase (9999) was up 0.36 percent.

Hang Lung Properties (0101) rose 1.47 percent, and Wharf Real Estate International Corporation (1997) went up by 0.31 percent. Meanwhile, CK Asset (1113) dropped 1.35 percent.