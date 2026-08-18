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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks open muted, HSI dropped 84 points

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong stocks opened muted on Tuesday, Hang Seng Index opened 84 points lower.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 84 points, or 0.33 percent, to 25,368 points.

Tech gauge slipped 0.28 percent to 4,768 points.

Laopu Gold (6181) rose 1.82 percent as the best-performing blue chip. Chow Tai Fook only rose 0.08 percent.

Tech majors mostly opened flat, with Xiaomi dropping 1.47 percent. Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) fell 0.49 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively. NetEase (9999) was up 0.36 percent.

Hang Lung Properties (0101) rose 1.47 percent, and Wharf Real Estate International Corporation (1997) went up by 0.31 percent. Meanwhile, CK Asset (1113) dropped 1.35 percent.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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