S&P 500 opens muted amid US-Iran tensions

The S&P 500 opened subdued on Monday as markets weighed the prospect of renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran, while the report of a strong revenue forecast from AI lab Anthropic lifted some tech stocks.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.3 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 53,663.11. The S&P 500 rose 4.9 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 7,790.68, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.5 points, or 0.21 percent, to 26,784.652 at the opening bell.

Reuters