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FINANCE

S&P 500 opens muted amid US-Iran tensions

FINANCE
37 mins ago
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The S&P 500 opened subdued on Monday as markets weighed the prospect of renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran, while the report of a strong revenue forecast from AI lab Anthropic lifted some tech stocks.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.3 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 53,663.11. The S&P 500 rose 4.9 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 7,790.68, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.5 points, or 0.21 percent, to 26,784.652 at the opening bell.

Reuters

 

Wall StreetDow Jones Industrial AverageS&P 500Nasdaq Composite

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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