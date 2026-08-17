S&P 500 opens muted amid US-Iran tensions

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Wall St opens mixed as investors weigh Middle East tensions, data
14-08-2026 21:39 HKT
Wall St opens higher as investors weigh weaker oil, PPI data
13-08-2026 21:55 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data, earnings boost
12-08-2026 21:40 HKT
Wall St open flat as markets monitor Hormuz situation
10-08-2026 21:40 HKT
S&P, Nasdaq open higher as surprise payrolls fall quells rate-hike fears
07-08-2026 21:42 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as tech stocks weigh; MidEast in focus
06-08-2026 21:48 HKT
Major Wall Street firms targeted in attempted cyberattacks, sources say
06-08-2026 11:23 HKT
Wall St opens higher as Mideast hopes offset SpaceX, AMD drag
05-08-2026 21:38 HKT