logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Malaysia foils $12 mn AI chip smuggling bid

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP Members of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department display a computer server equipped with AI chips that was confiscated at Kuala Lumpur airport’s free trade zone, following a press conference in Sepang on October 28, 2026.
Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP Members of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department display a computer server equipped with AI chips that was confiscated at Kuala Lumpur airport’s free trade zone, following a press conference in Sepang on October 28, 2026.

Malaysia foiled an attempt to smuggle advanced artificial intelligence chips through the country's main airport, customs officials said Wednesday, in a case worth more than $12 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The bust was the fifth case this year involving a syndicate smuggling advanced AI chips, the officials said, with the total estimated value exceeding $24 million.

The Southeast Asian nation, as a growing data-centre hub, is seeking to prevent itself from being used as a transit point for restricted chips headed elsewhere.

A team inspected Kuala Lumpur airport's free trade zone this month and seized 30 server units containing advanced AI chips worth 49.5 million ringgit ($12.1 million), airport customs director Aspalila Ag Tuah said.

Malaysia tightened export and transshipment controls on chips from the United States last year, requiring a strategic trade permit and advance notification if there is suspicion of misuse or diversion.

"The servers were declared as 'electronic components' to avoid detection by the authorities," Aspalila told a news conference.

"Initial investigations found that the servers were to be re-exported to another country in Asia," she added.

The syndicate involved used Malaysia as a transit point to ensure there were no restrictions during the export process of the servers to the next country of destination, she said.

Aspalila said the servers came from "an Asian country", declining to specify their exact origin, where the chips were made or where they were headed.

"The case is still under further investigation and the company that facilitated the shipment has been called in to assist investigations," she said.

The United States has been tightening restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors through Malaysia and Thailand in an effort to curb their diversion to China.

Malaysia has also launched several probes, including one into how servers containing US-made Nvidia chips destined for Singapore ended up in Malaysia.

Authorities at the time said they found no evidence of illicit trade in advanced semiconductors.

AFP

MalaysiaAI chipssmuggling

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Mainland woman arrested for smuggling live dog at Lok Ma Chau border
NEWS
22-10-2026 17:36 HKT
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Buildings are shrouded in haze caused by fires in Indonesia, in Kuala Lumpur on October 16, 2026.
In Malaysia, frustration grows over Indonesia haze
WORLD
16-10-2026 16:06 HKT
Customs seizes $18m of suspected smuggled pharmaceuticals at HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge port
NEWS
14-10-2026 04:21 HKT
Eddie Yue and Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, chaired the bilateral meeting on October 2. HKMA
HKMA, Malaysian central bank to strengthen cooperation, including cross-border stablecoin use
FINANCE
06-10-2026 17:53 HKT
Hong Kong and Malaysia unveils simplified dual IPO listing framework
FINANCE
30-09-2026 21:34 HKT
Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad sits with his wife Siti Hasmah Mohammad Ali during the launching of Perkasa, a Malay rights organisation, in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2010. (Reuters/File)
Wife of Malaysia's longest-serving PM Mahathir dies aged 100
WORLD
28-09-2026 12:52 HKT
Haze shrouds Jakarta on September 17, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Indonesia accepts Malaysia's help to tackle wildfires
WORLD
19-09-2026 17:54 HKT
Tourists wearing Japanese traditional kimono clothes stroll near Sensoji temple at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot in Tokyo, Japan March 10, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
US woman allegedly smuggled drugs for free trip to Japan
WORLD
11-09-2026 18:37 HKT
Photo: Facebook/Sarawak Edisi Khas
Five people killed in 'Flying Doctor' helicopter crash in Malaysia, authorities say
WORLD
09-09-2026 11:33 HKT
Huawei AI processor chipsets are pictured at an exhibition in Bangkok,Thailand, 2019. REUTERS
Malaysia eyes Huawei AI chips despite US warning: Bloomberg
FINANCE
07-09-2026 20:16 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
15 hours ago
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
13 hours ago
Wang Fuk Court fire report to be released, govt to criminalise bid-rigging and strengthen oversight
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.