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FINANCE

HKMA, Malaysian central bank to strengthen cooperation, including cross-border stablecoin use

FINANCE
45 mins ago
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Eddie Yue and Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, chaired the bilateral meeting on October 2. HKMA
Eddie Yue and Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, chaired the bilateral meeting on October 2. HKMA

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Bank Negara Malaysia have agreed to strengthen bilateral collaborations, following a high-level meeting in Hong Kong last week.

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The two central banking institutions exchanged information and experiences and had comprehensive discussions covering macroeconomic and financial development; emerging banking regulatory issues; fintech and payment transformation; and strategies for advancing capital market connectivity, local currency usage and Islamic finance, according to the HKMA. 

Both parties agreed to step up collaborations in the following areas:

  • Fintech and digital asset innovation
    • Establish a joint policy-focused workstream to promote compliant cross-border stablecoin use cases
    • Enhance collaboration on tokenization and digital money
    • Explore opportunities for collaboration and facilitate knowledge sharing on data-driven applications, including commercial data interchange (CDI) and CargoX, to expand trade finance access for SMEs in both economies.
  • Cross-border regulatory collaboration
    • Establish mechanisms to strengthen cross-border cyber resilience, as well as anti-scam and anti-fraud efforts.
  • Local currency usage and infrastructure linkages
    • Promote the broader adoption of local currencies in bilateral trade and investment.
    • Enhance connectivity between the real-time gross settlement (RTGS) systems in Hong Kong and Malaysia.
  • Capital market connectivity
    • Explore central securities depository (CSD) linkage between Hong Kong’s CMU and the real-time electronic transfer of funds and securities system (RENTAS), Malaysia’s multi-currency RTGS and CSD.
    • Enhance collaboration to advance Islamic finance market development and connectivity through supporting industry engagement, talent development, sustainable finance and cross-border investment.

The meeting marks an important milestone in deepening collaboration between the two institutions to support financial market development and economic growth, said Eddie Yue Wai-man, chief executive of the HKMA. 

“We look forward to advancing cooperation in fintech and digital asset innovation, improving the efficiency of cross-border local currency transactions, strengthening market connectivity, and fostering the growth of the Islamic finance market,” Yue said. 

 

HKMAMalaysiaBank Negara Malaysiastablecoin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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