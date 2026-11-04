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ESG

China accounts for nearly half of clean industry investments, research shows

ESG
1 hour ago
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Wind turbines at a wind farm operated by Beijing Energy Group, also known as Jingneng Group, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, May 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Wind turbines at a wind farm operated by Beijing Energy Group, also known as Jingneng Group, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, May 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

China secured US$45 billion (HK$351 billion) in investment in clean industries in 2026 and now accounts for 49 percent of all clean industrial plants currently operating or under construction, a global investment tracker said on Wednesday.

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The Mission Possible Partnership was set up to promote decarbonisation projects in "hard to abate" industries worldwide, including lower-carbon cement and steel plants, clean methanol production, sustainable aviation fuel and aluminium smelting using greener energy sources.

A record 36 commercial-scale industrial decarbonisation projects reached a final investment decision in the past 12 months, with 23 in China alone, according to MPP's Global Project Tracker.

Sustainable aviation fuel, methanol and clean ammonia were the leading sectors over the period.

It brings the total number of such projects financed or built worldwide to 189, including 93 in China, with another 838 announced or under development, the tracker showed.

"We have seen a record number of final investment decisions in the last 12 months, but we need to move from tens to hundreds of financed plants each year," said Faustine Delasalle, MPP's chief executive.

Gaining access to low-cost renewable power is crucial for many of these low-carbon industrial plants to get off the ground, with the pipeline of announced projects requiring an estimated 3,500 terawatt-hours of electricity per year, 12 percent of current global power demand, MPP said.

Clean industrial projects are competing for electricity supplies with the booming data centre sector, and grids are struggling to keep up with the soaring demand, it added.

Reuters

clean industryChinasustainable aviation fuel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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