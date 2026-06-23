logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Stray Kids set for Hong Kong concert at Kai Tak Stadium on Dec 5

ENTERTAINMENT
32 mins ago

by

Liuliu Yang

logo
logo
logo

K-pop boy band Stray Kids will return to Hong Kong later this year as part of their newly announced RUN IT world tour, with a concert set for Kai Tak Stadium on December 5.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The group unveiled the tour schedule on Monday (Jun 22), confirming Hong Kong as one of the stops on the Asian leg of the tour.

The tour will kick off with five concerts at Seoul's KSPO DOME from July 25 to 29 before heading to Japan, where the group will perform in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka between August and October.

Following the Hong Kong concert, Stray Kids will perform at Taipei Dome on December 12, marking the group's first show at the venue. The tour will then continue in Bangkok in January and Singapore in March next year.

Debuting in 2018, the eight-member act has become one of K-pop's biggest names, building a global fanbase through a string of chart-topping releases and sold-out tours.

The group enjoyed another successful year with its fourth full-length album KARMA, which topped charts and picked up multiple awards at major music ceremonies.

Ticketing details for the Hong Kong concert have yet to be announced.

Stray KidsKai Tak Stadium

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK open to indoor car racing at Kai Tak if safe and appealing, says Rosanna Law
NEWS
05-04-2026 21:02 HKT
Kai Tak Stadium ranks world's 3rd in ticket sales, tops Asia's charts
NEWS
13-03-2026 06:08 HKT
SEVENTEEN rocks Kai Tak Stadium with thrilling HK concert, delighting fans with playful stage moments
NEWS
01-03-2026 14:52 HKT
GD wins Artist of the Year as Stray Kids take top album at emotional MAMA 2025 finale in HK
SCREEN & MUSIC
29-11-2025 23:03 HKT
Rosé’s ‘Apt.’ wins song of the year as ENHYPEN, CORTIS shine at MAMA 2025’s first night
SCREEN & MUSIC
28-11-2025 23:01 HKT
MAMA back to HK in Nov with tickets out on Fri
NEWS
13-10-2025 18:40 HKT
Jay Chou to takes the stage at Kai Tak Stadium on Fri
ENTERTAINMENT
25-06-2025 20:58 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong screen icon Chow Yun-fat secretly supports retired TVB crew, reveals former co-star Ray Lui
ENTERTAINMENT
21-06-2026 01:00 HKT
Luisa Maria Leitão
How late King of Gambling Stanley Ho secured TVB career for niece Luisa Maria Leitão
ENTERTAINMENT
19-06-2026 15:19 HKT
Miss Hong Kong unveils final 12 as early favorite withdraws
ENTERTAINMENT
17-06-2026 20:05 HKT
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
(File photo)
$1.23m lost after online buyer tries to buy cheap laptop
NEWS
19 hours ago
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.