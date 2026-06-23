Stray Kids set for Hong Kong concert at Kai Tak Stadium on Dec 5

K-pop boy band Stray Kids will return to Hong Kong later this year as part of their newly announced RUN IT world tour, with a concert set for Kai Tak Stadium on December 5.

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The group unveiled the tour schedule on Monday (Jun 22), confirming Hong Kong as one of the stops on the Asian leg of the tour.

The tour will kick off with five concerts at Seoul's KSPO DOME from July 25 to 29 before heading to Japan, where the group will perform in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka between August and October.

Following the Hong Kong concert, Stray Kids will perform at Taipei Dome on December 12, marking the group's first show at the venue. The tour will then continue in Bangkok in January and Singapore in March next year.

Debuting in 2018, the eight-member act has become one of K-pop's biggest names, building a global fanbase through a string of chart-topping releases and sold-out tours.

The group enjoyed another successful year with its fourth full-length album KARMA, which topped charts and picked up multiple awards at major music ceremonies.

Ticketing details for the Hong Kong concert have yet to be announced.