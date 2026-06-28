Jasmine Yen declares bold new era of self-confidence with latest single ‘Roll With Me’

Rising singer-songwriter Jasmine Yen has marked her return to the music scene with the release of her latest single, “Roll With Me,” a bold and empowering anthem that signals a fresh, independent chapter in her burgeoning career.

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Described as a confident celebration of female empowerment, the track blends alternative-pop textures with an edgy, contemporary flair.

Yen uses a playful vocal delivery and distinct charisma to champion individuality and unfiltered self-expression, dedicating the project to a new era defined by complete creative freedom.

Following the release, she took to social media to express gratitude to her creative team and her family, whom she credited as her ultimate source of support.

A natural talent who began songwriting at just seven years old, the introverted artist turned to music as her primary emotional outlet, a passion that eventually earned her a scholarship to the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

Since making her debut at age 19, Yen has built considerable momentum. Her critically acclaimed debut album tbh and her breakthrough single “Forever 19”, which secured a spot among RTHK’s Top 10 International Gold Songs, have already solidified her status as a rising star with distinct global appeal.

“Roll With Me” serves as the opening chapter of her new artistic journey, leaving fans highly expectant for her upcoming body of work.