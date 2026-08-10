TWICE’s Jeongyeon leaves JYP Entertainment, joins sister’s agency while continuing group activities

TWICE member Jeongyeon has officially announced her departure from JYP Entertainment, becoming the first member of the group to confirm leaving the agency while continuing activities with TWICE publicly.

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Although rumors had circulated earlier that Jeongyeon was in talks with VARO Entertainment, the agency representing her older sister actress Gong Seung-yeon and actor Byeon Woo-seok, no official confirmation had been made until her handwritten letter shared on social media on Monday (Aug 10).

In the letter, Jeongyeon said she would leave JYP Entertainment, which had accompanied her since her teenage years, to begin a new chapter elsewhere. She admitted that leaving a familiar environment was not easy, but said she gained courage from her fellow members and ONCE, TWICE’s fanbase.

“JYP, which has been with me since I was in my teens, will now become a place I leave as I prepare for a new beginning elsewhere,” she wrote.

She stressed that TWICE remains her top priority and vowed to continue protecting the group as a member, while thanking fans for their trust and support.

Jeongyeon has signed with VARO Entertainment, becoming a labelmate of her sister Gong Seung-yeon and actor Byeon Woo-seok. She is expected to explore new opportunities under the agency while continuing group activities with TWICE.

TWICE is one of the most influential K-pop girl groups of the third generation. Since debuting in 2015, the nine-member group has achieved global success with numerous hit songs, record-breaking album sales and sold-out world tours. They renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment in 2022, and recent discussions over the members’ future plans have drawn renewed attention from fans.