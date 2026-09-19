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ENTERTAINMENT

Magic checks in at Terminal 2 as Feanna Wong and Tommy Har take the airport stage

ENTERTAINMENT
4 hours ago
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Spreading their "moe magic," singer Feanna Wong Suk-man and JFFT member Tommy Har Ting-chuen lit up the new Terminal 2 at Hong Kong International Airport for Commercial Radio 903's Sik Ga Hong Kong Air this Saturday.

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Back for a second Saturday, the travel show continues to turn the newly revamped Arrivals Hall into a land of surprises, where fans and singers explore tourist hotspots together.

Hosted by Jessica Tse Sai-ka, the duo talked through their first solo travel experiences, styles, and priorities. Both agreed that travel companions matter most, placing the group's experience above all else.

Wong, however, hesitated when asked about traveling with Har, citing his demanding itineraries as her main concern.

The host also challenged the two guests to guess the episode's featured destination using an AI-generated video. Har guessed the answer with just one hint—Japan's Lake Biwa in Shiga Prefecture, the country's largest lake.

Tse then gifted the duo two keychains in different designs, a special souvenir from the lake depicting its scenery and made from upcycled materials.

Tension rose as the pair teamed up with audience members to pack a suitcase under 7 kilograms, with Har's team winning an airport cash voucher for his partner.

Audiences were also introduced to the expanded terminal's facilities and its baggage tracking system in a session with Wing Yeung, Director of Service Delivery at AAHK.

Wrapping up the episode with a burst of energy, Wong sang her new single, "Hey Feanna," to a hall of fans, then joined Har for their duet, "Merry-Go-Round." The performance held the hall to the last note with a dose of magic that first won them applause at the JFFT Song Festival this year.

Speaking after the event, the duo praised the new hall's atmosphere and its lively crowd, thanking Tse for the opportunity.

Performing together live at a new venue for the first time, Wong teased that Har looked uneasy without their group costume—a point he conceded, saying he would settle in once back in character.

With Wong's first solo concert set for November, the pair hinted that the Ichiban Girls—the group that debuted in the song's newly released music video—might attend as audience members rather than performers.

"After all, this is Wong's show," Har joked. "We wouldn't want the spotlight to shift."

Looking back on her singing journey, Wong said the concert will feature remakes of her songs to surprise fans, though many details remain under consideration.

"If the fun ideas come together, I'll let everyone know as we're aiming for a lively night," she said.

As for future projects together, the duo said everyone is on their own schedule and hoped fans would keep an eye on their social media updates.

Running for eight consecutive weeks, the show will bring more singers to the T2 hall in the coming weekends, with Chase Chan and Jessica Chan Yee-chun taking over the stage next week.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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