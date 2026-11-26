Attention has turned to who will next lead Shanghai after the sudden downfall of Politburo member and municipal party chief Chen Jining sent shockwaves through mainland political circles.

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As China's financial hub and a traditional springboard to the Politburo Standing Committee, the top Shanghai post carries heavy political weight. Looking back at how Beijing handled fallen Politburo-level regional chiefs over the past three decades offers clues to the leadership's usual playbook.

On April 27, 1995, Politburo member Chen Xitong resigned as Beijing party secretary over the Wang Baosen case. The same day, central authorities swiftly dispatched Politburo member and Central Commission for Discipline Inspection head Wei Jianxing to assume the post concurrently to stabilize the capital. Wei served in the dual role for more than two years until August 1997, ahead of the 15th Party Congress, when Beijing Mayor Jia Qinglin took over and Wei was promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee.

In Shanghai, party chief Chen Liangyu was removed and placed under investigation on September 24, 2006, over a social security fund scandal. Mayor Han Zheng was named acting party secretary the next day as a transitional arrangement, before then-Zhejiang party chief Xi Jinping took the helm six months later in March 2007 and entered the Standing Committee at the 17th Party Congress later that year.

A similar pattern unfolded in Chongqing on March 15, 2012, at the close of the annual Two Sessions, when Politburo member Bo Xilai was removed as municipal party secretary over the Wang Lijun incident. Vice Premier Zhang Dejiang parachuted in the same day to concurrently take charge and steady the city. In November that year, Jilin party chief Sun Zhengcai took over as Chongqing's top boss after joining the Politburo at the 18th Party Congress, while Zhang entered the Standing Committee.

After more than four years in charge, Sun himself was removed on July 15, 2017, with Guizhou party chief Chen Min'er taking over the municipality. Nine days later, Beijing announced Sun was under investigation for suspected serious discipline and law violations. Chen Min'er entered the Politburo at the 19th Party Congress in October that year and currently serves as Tianjin party secretary.

Across past cases, whenever a Politburo-level regional chief has fallen, central leadership has almost always named a replacement or acting head on the same day or within one to two days to swiftly stabilize the situation—suggesting an official announcement on Chen Jining's successor or acting replacement is likely soon.

Barring surprises, a Politburo meeting is expected in the coming days and could decide on the appointment. Whether newly installed Shanghai Mayor Zhu Zhongming steps in as acting chief first, or another provincial party secretary or Politburo member parachutes directly into Shanghai, the choice will shape the broader personnel lineup ahead of next year's 21st Party Congress.

Staff reporter