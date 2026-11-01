Xi calls for stronger party unity to navigate complex challenges

The Communist Party's 20th Central Committee concluded its fifth plenum in Beijing last Thursday, adopting a major resolution to enforce full and rigorous party self-governance.

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State news agency Xinhua published the full text of the decision on Sunday, alongside an explanatory speech by President Xi Jinping detailing the drafting process.

Xi, who is also the party's general secretary, noted that party building dictates the future of both the party and the country. Noting that this year marks the 105th anniversary of the party's founding, he said the Politburo deliberately focused the plenum on strict self-governance to align with the broader strategy of "Chinese modernization."

The move is essential for maintaining the party's advanced nature and purity, consolidating its long-term ruling status, and ensuring high-level unity among the party, the military, and the public, Xi explained.

He stressed that the key to managing China's affairs effectively lies in the party and its strict self-discipline. Navigating a complex domestic and international landscape alongside heavy reform tasks requires building a stronger party to provide a solid guarantee for national rejuvenation, he added.

Staff reporter