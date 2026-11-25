China's civil aviation regulator is weighing mergers and restructuring for smaller loss-making carriers among options for sector consolidation from next year, the South China Morning Post said on Wednesday, citing industry insiders.

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The plan, still being drafted, aims to speed a multi-year effort to improve profitability, which can affect airline procurement decisions, including demand for new jets from Boeing and Airbus, the newspaper said.

"The overall number of domestic airlines in the next few years ... by 2030, may drop as a result (of such mergers),” it added, citing a source with a major state-owned carrier.

The plan is being considered by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, but it was unclear if the regulator would cap the number of airlines, the paper said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The CAAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's three biggest airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and China South Airlines, posted far weaker third-quarter results than last year.

Surging jet fuel costs, weak domestic fares and typhoon disruptions hit a period that is normally their most profitable, covering the peak summer travel season.

Traditionally the ​strongest for Chinese airlines, it sets a high base for year-on-year comparisons. But all three carriers said the steep ​rise in jet fuel prices hurt the results.

Reuters