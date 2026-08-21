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NEWS

CUHK Law and Shanghai justice bureau sign MoU on international legal talent development

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Faculty of Law of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Justice signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday to deepen legal cooperation between Shanghai and Hong Kong.

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The partnership brings together Hong Kong's strengths in international legal education and Shanghai's expertise in cross-border legal practice, with both parties exploring ways to develop international legal talent and support the nation's high-level opening-up and the rule of law in foreign-related matters.

With mainland enterprises expanding globally and cross-border trade and investment accelerating, demand has grown for legal professionals capable of navigating multiple jurisdictions, handling complex cross-border transactions, regulatory compliance and commercial dispute resolution.

This marks CUHK Law's first systematic partnership with a provincial-level judicial administration authority to cultivate legal talent for international practice, and the first collaboration of its kind between the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Justice and a Hong Kong law school.

Under the MoU, the two parties will jointly establish a mechanism covering candidate selection, admissions, academic training, practical placements and professional development. They will also explore executive training through CUHK Law's newly launched Executive Master of Laws in Global Practice.

The signing ceremony was attended by CUHK Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Jiang Liwen, Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Justice political department director Ye Xin, CUHK Law Dean Professor Xi Chao, and Legislative Council members Nick Chan Hiu-fung and Tang Ka-piu.

The partnership aims to combine Hong Kong's position as an international legal and dispute resolution services centre with Shanghai's growth as an international legal services hub.

CUHK Law Shanghai legal talent

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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