Politburo member and Shanghai Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining has been placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, China's top anti-graft watchdogs announced on Tuesday.

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The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission disclosed the probe in a brief statement without specifying the allegations against the 62-year-old official. The Shanghai Municipal Party Committee Standing Committee convened an enlarged meeting on Tuesday evening to relay the decision, with local officials expressing firm support for the central leadership's move.

First Shanghai party chief investigated in office in 20 years

Chen, who previously served as president of Tsinghua University, minister of environmental protection, and mayor of Beijing before taking the helm in Shanghai and entering the 24-member Politburo in 2022, becomes the first sitting Shanghai party chief to face a graft investigation since Chen Liangyu in 2006.

He is also the fourth sitting Politburo member investigated since the 20th Party Congress in 2022, following former Central Military Commission vice chairmen He Weidong and Zhang Youxia, and former Xinjiang party secretary Ma Xingrui. Chen was last seen in public during an inspection visit to the headquarters of state shipping giant Cosco Shipping in Shanghai on November 19.

Once seen as a top contender for the Standing Committee

Born in February 1964 in Lishu, Jilin province, Chen studied environmental engineering at Tsinghua University from 1981, earning a master's degree in 1988 before obtaining a doctorate from Imperial College London in 1992. He returned to Tsinghua to teach in 1998, rising through academic leadership posts to become university president in 2012.

Chen entered government in 2015 as minister of environmental protection—making him the youngest cabinet minister at the time—before being appointed mayor of Beijing in 2017 and moving to Shanghai's top post five years later.

Because nearly every Shanghai party secretary over the past three decades has subsequently ascended to the elite Politburo Standing Committee, Chen had widely been viewed as a leading contender for promotion at the upcoming 21st Party Congress.