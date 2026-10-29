China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party: state media

Top officials from China's Communist Party adopted measures to tighten discipline within their ranks at a key meeting in Beijing that concluded on Thursday, state media said.

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The meeting of the party's Central Committee, led by President Xi Jinping, adopted a decision on "advancing full and rigorous governance of the party", which includes reducing corruption among cadres, state news agency Xinhua said.

Meanwhile, the vice chair of China's Central Military Commission Zhang Shengmin has been promoted to the Communist Party's politburo. The politburo is the top decision-making body of the party and the Chinese government.

Xinhua also reported that the party will hold its 21st Party Congress in Beijing in the second half of 2027.

Agencies