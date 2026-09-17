New World proposes to spin off Shanghai tower for REIT listing in Shanghai

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Pavilia Rosa three-bedroom unit fetches HK$34.72m
13-09-2026 16:09 HKT
China's DeepSeek taps CITIC Securities for domestic IPO, sources say
09-09-2026 14:18 HKT
Double Coast III releases 94 units in third price list
07-09-2026 16:11 HKT
Central Asian state-owned infrastructure firms eye HK listing: Paul Chan
06-09-2026 17:18 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III sells two-bedroom unit for HK$14.43m
06-09-2026 16:13 HKT
Genscript shares slump 12pc on proposed spinoff of Probio Technology
04-09-2026 11:23 HKT
Sky Ace Enterprise names North Point project State Residence
01-09-2026 17:32 HKT