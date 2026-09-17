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PROPERTY

New World proposes to spin off Shanghai tower for REIT listing in Shanghai

PROPERTY
35 mins ago
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Shanghai Hong Kong New World Tower. NWD
Shanghai Hong Kong New World Tower. NWD

New World Development (0017) has proposed to set up a commercial real estate investment trust fund to spin off Shanghai Hong Kong New World Tower for a separate listing in Shanghai. 

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The REIT’s manager, GF Fund Management, has submitted the application materials to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, according to a filing.

The tower, a mixed-use property located at 300 Huaihai Road Central, Huangpu District, Shanghai, comprising Shanghai K11 Art Mall and Shanghai K11 ATELIER NWT, is the underlying asset of the REIT.


 

New World DevelopmentShanghaiREITlisting

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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