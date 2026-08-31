logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Chinese AI chipmaker Enflame aims to raise 6.1 bln yuan after setting Shanghai IPO price

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk past the Enflame booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura.
People walk past the Enflame booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura.

Shanghai Enflame Technology Co, a Chinese AI chipmaker backed by Tencent, said on Monday it expects to raise 6.1 billion yuan (HK$7.12 billion) in its Shanghai initial public offering after setting its IPO price at 142.18 yuan a share.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Enflame is China's latest AI chipmaker to go public as Beijing steps up its tech self-sufficiency drive, with the United States banning exports of high-end chips and advanced chip-making technologies to China to curb the country's AI ambitions.

Domestic rivals Moore Threads Technology, MetaX Integrated Circuits and Shanghai Biren Technology (6082) have already sold shares publicly over the past year.

Enflame's IPO pricing values the company, which is yet to make a profit, at 61.8 times its 2025 sales, it said in an exchange filing.

That compares with a multiple of over 160 for listed Chinese rivals Moore Threads and MetaX, according to the company. US AI chip giant Nvidia trades at 25.4 times 2025 sales, the filing showed.

Enflame plans to sell 43 million shares and list on the tech-focused STAR Market, to raise slightly more than its original fundraising target of 6 billion yuan.

The eight-year-old startup, which aims to help China break Nvidia's monopoly in the AI chip market, has said it would use the proceeds to fund the production of its fifth- and sixth-generation AI chips and for advanced AI software and hardware projects.

Enflame, which counts Chinese tech giant Tencent both as a major shareholder and its biggest customer, will take investor subscriptions on Wednesday.

Reuters

EnflameShanghaiIPOchipAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A logo of China's top memory chipmaker CXMT appears next to the gate of company’s production facility, in Beijing, China, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's CXMT makes breakthrough in advanced memory chips, the Information reports
INNOVATION
7 mins ago
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration created on June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Sony, Warner Music sue Anthropic over songs used in AI training
INNOVATION
29 mins ago
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI's ad business hits US$1 billion annualized revenue run rate
INNOVATION
51 mins ago
A photo shows a company logo over supercomputer cabinets at the site of IT company Bull in Les-Clayes-sous-Bois on April 3, 2026. Bull, which manufactures supercomputers among other products, announced its plan to hire 500 people in 2026, mainly in Europe, after being acquired by the French government and spun off from the Atos group. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
EU orders AI supercomputer from Bull as demand exceeds capacity
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
This multiple exposure picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI Zhipu in Beijing on January 21, 2026. Investor confidence in Chinese AI startups is riding high, but obstacles to their long-term success range from US export controls to the puzzle of how to become profitable. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
China's Zhipu AI revenue quintuples in first half, loss narrows
FINANCE
1 hour ago
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Nvidia invests US$3.5 billion in MediaTek convertible bonds
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Still No. 2: HK keeps billionaire crown despite recent decline, report shows
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP A logo of Huawei is seen during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 6, 2023.
Huawei H1 profit drop quickens to 36pc on rising costs, R&D spending
FINANCE
5 hours ago
REUTERS
SK Hynix weighs Japan plant deal on AI boom: Bloomberg
FINANCE
5 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
AI-driven cyber risk is top concern for global financial stability, watchdog says
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:03 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.