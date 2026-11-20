The US government should not certify Chinese-made airplanes and pull contracts from defense contractors, including European aerospace manufacturer Airbus, if they do not halt investments in China's aerospace industrial base, a congressional report reviewed by Reuters said.

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The House Select Committee on China said in a report Washington should toughen export controls and restrict investments in China's aerospace sector. The report also raised concerns that Western governments did not do enough to contain the rise of China's military air power.

"The US and its allies should strengthen export controls and tighten investment restrictions on the aerospace sector to stop the transfer of vital technology that will empower our foremost adversary," said Representative John Moolenaar, the panel's chair and a Michigan Republican, following a year-long investigation.

Airbus declined to comment.

The report said the FAA should not allow Chinese-manufactured aircraft to fly in the United States, noting that China has never released its report into the 2022 crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing aircraft and citing subsidies that China has given to state-owned Chinese aircraft makers, COMAC and AVIC.

The FAA declined to comment on the report but said it has not certified any Chinese aircraft.

The US Treasury Department should restrict outbound investment into China’s aerospace sector and urge allies to follow suit and subject the purchase of US aerospace companies by French firms to heightened scrutiny until they unwind ties to China's "Civil-Military Ecosystem," the report said.

The report said through joint ventures, co-development agreements, and other commercial relationships "American and other Western companies transferred technology, know-how, and industrial capacity" on aerospace that ultimately benefited the Chinese military.

The Chinese embassy in Washington criticized the report. "China has all along opposed moves to overstretch the concept of national security or politicize trade and tech issues," the embassy said.

AEROSPACE COMPANIES NAMED

The report also said Honeywell Aerospace, GE Aerospace, and Collins Aerospace "repeatedly sought and obtained licenses for controlled technology transfers involving PRC (People's Republic of China) military end users and other military-linked entities as part of Chinese commercial aerospace platforms."

Honeywell Aerospace said all of the projects were "fully licensed and approved by the US government. Honeywell Aerospace has and will continue to follow all U.S. export laws and procedures, as is acknowledged in the report."

GE Aerospace said it "takes national security, compliance, and the protection of its intellectual property seriously, and we work closely with the US government."

RTX, which owns Collins Aerospace, said it has "and will continue to follow relevant US laws and regulations, as the report acknowledges."

The report also warned that "unilateral US restrictions would disadvantage American aerospace companies without denying China access to many Western technologies when allied firms backfill the resulting business."

The report said some French companies advertise themselves to Chinese customers as being beyond the reach of US restrictions and said Airbus advertises that it can sell satellite photos without US restrictions.

The report also said French aerospace companies "maintain much stronger ties to the Chinese aerospace industrial base than American companies" and called for a Treasury-led committee to "apply stricter scrutiny to French acquisitions of key American technology until France unwinds its close integration with the Chinese industrial base."

Reuters