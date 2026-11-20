China's US$2 billion bond issuance priced in line with Treasuries and attracted orders worth more than US$72 billion, making the deal about 36 times oversubscribed by investors, according to a bookrunner's message seen by Reuters on Friday.

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China had earlier flagged initial price guidance of Treasuries plus 25 basis points, according to term sheets.

Bookbuilding for the 3-year bond was carried out as Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC meeting in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

More than 590 investors placed orders, with buyers from Asia accounting for more than 52 percent of them, the bookrunner's message showed. Central banks and sovereign wealth funds were the most active buyers.

China's Ministry of Finance confirmed the deal in a statement on Friday.

Reuters



