logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK ready to rise as all eyes on GBA at APEC meeting: John Lee 

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong is well-prepared as the Greater Bay Area steps onto the global stage at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in China this November, said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lee’s statement came in a video address at a Greater Bay Area forum on Thursday, where he highlighted that the APEC meeting will be the first to be hosted in Shenzhen. 

The city leader added that Hong Kong will also host the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting next month, while a series of ministerial and other meetings will be held across GBA cities. 

With the world's focus now on the GBA, Lee emphasized that Hong Kong is fully prepared and will continue to serve as the region's "super-connector" and "super value-adder" to global markets. 

He cited Hong Kong's common law system, free flow of capital, information and talent, simple tax regime, and status as a leading international financial hub as its unique edge—all underpinned by "One Country, Two Systems." 

Fueled by the combination of Hong Kong's research strengths and the mainland's advanced manufacturing, Lee said the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou innovation cluster has claimed the top spot globally. 

To sharpen the city's competitive edge, he said Hong Kong is pushing ahead with a university town in the Northern Metropolis to promote industry-academia collaboration and attract world-class talent. 

GBA as key bridge during APEC meeting: Paul Chan

Echoing a similar sentiment, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po described GBA as a vital bridge to encourage exchanges, collaboration, and partnerships during the APEC meetings. 

Amid geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change, Chan said Asia has entered a new stage of coordinated development. 

Noting the bilateral trade between China and ASEAN surpassed US$1 trillion for the first time last year,  he said the expanded cooperation has improved the quality and technological intensity across regional supply chains. 

He added that Asia now sits at the intersection where safe-haven seekers and high-growth investors meet, where regional economies are competing and cooperating to grow the pie and accelerate economic growth for all.

Greater Bay Area APECJohn Lee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
John Lee visits Sham Shui Po to gather public views on policy address
NEWS
26-08-2026 15:11 HKT
John Lee.
Hong Kong serves as the premier springboard for mainland startups and unicorns: John Lee
FINANCE
24-08-2026 17:26 HKT
A general view of residential buildings in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2024. REUTERS
UBS: HK home prices flat until 2027 amid rate uncertainty, cross-border investment controls
FINANCE
13-08-2026 16:24 HKT
John Lee pays tribute to Zhu Rongji’s support for HK
NEWS
13-08-2026 00:12 HKT
HK's first five-year plan to be released next month, John Lee says
NEWS
12-08-2026 01:13 HKT
John Lee
HK is actively promoting yuan internationalization, John Lee says
FINANCE
03-08-2026 11:50 HKT
The Chief Executive, John Lee (right), meets with the Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Wu Qing
John Lee meets CSRC chairman to discuss deepening financial market connectivity
NEWS
03-08-2026 01:11 HKT
Joint consultation begins for HK's Five-Year Plan and Policy Address
NEWS
02-08-2026 13:30 HKT
John Lee. ISD
HK can serve as a platform connecting markets, capital, standards: John Lee
FINANCE
14-07-2026 15:29 HKT
Christopher Hui
HK’s cross-boundary wealth management sees 9pc annual growth through 2030, Hui says
FINANCE
09-07-2026 11:44 HKT
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
15 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
02-09-2026 13:07 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.