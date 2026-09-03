HK ready to rise as all eyes on GBA at APEC meeting: John Lee 

Hong Kong is well-prepared as the Greater Bay Area steps onto the global stage at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in China this November, said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

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Lee’s statement came in a video address at a Greater Bay Area forum on Thursday, where he highlighted that the APEC meeting will be the first to be hosted in Shenzhen.

The city leader added that Hong Kong will also host the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting next month, while a series of ministerial and other meetings will be held across GBA cities.

With the world's focus now on the GBA, Lee emphasized that Hong Kong is fully prepared and will continue to serve as the region's "super-connector" and "super value-adder" to global markets.

He cited Hong Kong's common law system, free flow of capital, information and talent, simple tax regime, and status as a leading international financial hub as its unique edge—all underpinned by "One Country, Two Systems."

Fueled by the combination of Hong Kong's research strengths and the mainland's advanced manufacturing, Lee said the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou innovation cluster has claimed the top spot globally.

To sharpen the city's competitive edge, he said Hong Kong is pushing ahead with a university town in the Northern Metropolis to promote industry-academia collaboration and attract world-class talent.

GBA as key bridge during APEC meeting: Paul Chan

Echoing a similar sentiment, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po described GBA as a vital bridge to encourage exchanges, collaboration, and partnerships during the APEC meetings.

Amid geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change, Chan said Asia has entered a new stage of coordinated development.

Noting the bilateral trade between China and ASEAN surpassed US$1 trillion for the first time last year, he said the expanded cooperation has improved the quality and technological intensity across regional supply chains.

He added that Asia now sits at the intersection where safe-haven seekers and high-growth investors meet, where regional economies are competing and cooperating to grow the pie and accelerate economic growth for all.